Turnstile Unleash The Blistering New Track, ‘Fly Again’

Last month, Baltimore’s “friendliest hardcore band on the planet” announced a brand-new album, Glow On, arriving later in August via Roadrunner. Now, Turnstile has unleashed a new face-melting tune called “Fly Again,” which joins a crop of tracks that are also set to appear on Glow On: “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange, “Blackout,” “Holiday,” “Mystery,” “No Surprise,” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection).”

Opening with a piano interlude, “Fly Again” quickly cranks into gear, with vocalist Brendan Yates crowing into the mic over razor-sharp riffs, “Still can’t fill the hole you left behind!”

Turnstile initially shared news of their new album on Instagram, posting a local billboard that announced the project, before formally unveiling it a few days later in mid-July.

“This album has been inspired by a lot of dance music,” Yates also told Kerrang of Glow On, which follows up 2018’s Time & Space. “Being a band of drummers, we always focus on rhythm. Every song is intentionally – or, maybe, not intentionally – danceable. That’s not to say that it needs to be super-fast or groovy; it can be mid-paced, slow, or whatever. Latin Marenghe rhythms. Jazz music. Really heavy hardcore grooves. It’s that the excitement is constant.”

Listen to “Fly Again” above. Look for Glow On come 8/27 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.

Turnstile is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.