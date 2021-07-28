A few weeks ago Turnstile, “the friendliest hardcore band on the planet,” announced their new album Glow On with the single “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange on a spoken word section. The producer also appears elsewhere on the tracklist, collaborating on the song “Lonely Dezires” and adding vocals to “Endless.” Today, however, the band wanted to share a different side of the record, sharing the follow-up single “Blackout” to help give fans a taste of what’s to come.

The Baltimore hardcore band first shared news of their new album on Instagram, posting a local billboard that announced the project, before formally unveiling it a few days later in mid-July. And fans won’t have long to wait for the full project, it’s due out at the end of August via the label Roadrunner. Unlike the first single, which was a little slower and more drawn out, “Blackout” is riffier and focuses more on the full-on guitar sound that has defined the band in the past. For listeners who were following along with their recent EP, Turnstile Love Connection, all four songs off that release will be included on the full-length. Check out their latest single above and look for the album out August 27th.