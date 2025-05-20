Indie

Turnstile New Single ‘Look Out For Me’ Is A Six-Minute, ‘The Wire’-Sampling Epic

Turnstile is always pushing the envelope, and they continue to push on their latest, today’s (May 20) new single “Look Out For Me.”

It starts as many Turnstile songs do: With punishing guitar firmly in the rock camp. Partway through, though, the six-minute track takes on a decidedly more serene and electronic tone. As BrooklynVegan notes, the song also includes a sample of dialogue from The Wire.

Never Enough, the band’s upcoming album, is described in a press release as “a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”

Listen to “Look Out For Me” above. Also find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.

Turnstile’s 2025 Tour Dates: Never Enough Tour

06/06 — Brooklyn, New York @ Under The K Bridge
06/07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2025
06/11 — Athens, Greece @ Teatro Petras*
06/13 — London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest London 2025
06/14 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto 2025
06/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*
06/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky Sal Lucerna*
06/21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025
06/23 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*
06/25 — Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji*
06/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique*
06/28 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025
06/29 — Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival 2025
07/12 — Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2025
10/17-18 — Miami, Florida @ III Points 2025

Never Enough is out 6/6 via Roadrunner. Find more information here.

