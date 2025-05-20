Turnstile is always pushing the envelope, and they continue to push on their latest, today’s (May 20) new single “Look Out For Me.”
It starts as many Turnstile songs do: With punishing guitar firmly in the rock camp. Partway through, though, the six-minute track takes on a decidedly more serene and electronic tone. As BrooklynVegan notes, the song also includes a sample of dialogue from The Wire.
Never Enough, the band’s upcoming album, is described in a press release as “a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”
Listen to “Look Out For Me” above. Also find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
Turnstile’s 2025 Tour Dates: Never Enough Tour
06/06 — Brooklyn, New York @ Under The K Bridge
06/07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2025
06/11 — Athens, Greece @ Teatro Petras*
06/13 — London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest London 2025
06/14 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto 2025
06/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*
06/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky Sal Lucerna*
06/21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025
06/23 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*
06/25 — Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji*
06/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique*
06/28 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025
06/29 — Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival 2025
07/12 — Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2025
10/17-18 — Miami, Florida @ III Points 2025
Never Enough is out 6/6 via Roadrunner. Find more information here.