Turnstile is always pushing the envelope, and they continue to push on their latest, today’s (May 20) new single “Look Out For Me.”

It starts as many Turnstile songs do: With punishing guitar firmly in the rock camp. Partway through, though, the six-minute track takes on a decidedly more serene and electronic tone. As BrooklynVegan notes, the song also includes a sample of dialogue from The Wire.

Never Enough, the band’s upcoming album, is described in a press release as “a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”

Listen to “Look Out For Me” above. Also find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.