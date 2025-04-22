III Points is returning to Miami, Florida, this October with another excitingly diverse array of performers.

The “phase one” lineup for the music festival includes hardcore (Turnstile), rap (2hollis, Denzel Curry), dancehall (Sean Paul), DJs (Peggy Gou, Barry Can’t Swim), and rock (Mk.gee). The bill also features ANOTR, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Indira Paganotto, L’Impératrice, Michael Bibi, and Nina Kravitz, with hundreds more to be announced at a future date.

III Points Music Festival describes itself as “two days [of] blending music, art, and technology in the heart of Miami.”

Tickets for III Points Music Festival, which is held on October 17 and 18 at Miami’s Mana Wynwood, go on sale on Thursday, April 24, at 1:11 pm ET. There’s a few different options: GA ($229); GA+, which includes expedited entry and premium restrooms ($269); VIP with “expedited entry, exclusive amenities, gourmet food and drink options, and more” ($349); and the “After Midnight” pass, which allows concertgoers the option to enter the festival after midnight ($139). You can find more information here.

Check out the “phase one” lineup below.