One of the most-acclaimed indie bands of the mid-2000s is back. TV On The Radio are releasing a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes, featuring five bonus tracks, two of which are previously unreleased. The reissue comes out on November 15. The group — now a trio of Tunde Adebimpe, Kyp Malone, and Jaleel Bunton — is also going on tour with dates in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday, September 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

You can see the tracklist and tour dates below (and as always, please watch TVOTR’s iconic performance of “Wolf Like Me” on Letterman).