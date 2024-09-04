One of the most-acclaimed indie bands of the mid-2000s is back. TV On The Radio are releasing a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes, featuring five bonus tracks, two of which are previously unreleased. The reissue comes out on November 15. The group — now a trio of Tunde Adebimpe, Kyp Malone, and Jaleel Bunton — is also going on tour with dates in New York, Los Angeles, and London.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday, September 12, at 10 a.m. local time.
You can see the tracklist and tour dates below (and as always, please watch TVOTR’s iconic performance of “Wolf Like Me” on Letterman).
TV On The Radio’s Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes (20th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist
1. “The Wrong Way”
2. “Dreams”
3. “King Eternal”
4. “Ambulance”
5. “Poppy”
6. “Don’t Love You”
7. “Bomb Yourself”
8. “Wear You Out”
9. “Staring At The Sun”
10. “You Could Be Love”
11. “Staring At The Sun (Demo)”
12. “New Health Rock (Remastered)”
13. “Modern Romance (Remastered)”
14. “Final Fantasy” (2004 Recording)”
15. “Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 Recording)”
TV On The Radio’s 2024 Tour Dates
11/25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey
12/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey
12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey
12/10 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
12/11 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
12/12 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes (20th Anniversary Edition) is out November 15 via Touch And Go Records. Find more information here.