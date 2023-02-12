All eyes are on Super Bowl LVII. Whether you are a fan of either football team looking to take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, the halftime performance, or the commercials, the sporting event of the year has something for just about everyone. Although Savage x Fenty boss Rihanna is billed as this year’s featured performer, legendary rock group U2 has something special planned up their sleeves.

Based on their latest post on Twitter, the band may be using the big game as the platform to announce their Las Vegas residency formally. Last July, rumors began to circulate that the act would be tapped as the featured act for MSG’s newest proper, The Sphere. Now, it seems like the day has come. Along with the caption, “Tonight. Superbowl LVII. #U2SPHERE,” the band is gearing up for the big reveal later this evening.

In the past, when asked about the rumors, frontman Bono told actor told podcast host Sean Hayes, “We haven’t signed off on it, but if we do, if we do sign off on this, I will say that if we can pull off what we’re talking about, it’s not like anything we’ve ever done before. It’s nothing like Las Vegas has ever seen before. If this happens, this will be really extraordinary.”

For now, little is known about the residency except the venue’s capacity (17,500 seats), but its official website (www.u2xsphere.com) will be updated with the residency schedule and the ticket prices.