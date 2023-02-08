jack harlow super bowl 2023
Jack Harlow Tries A New Angle In His Star-Studded Super Bowl Commercial For Doritos

Jack Harlow has finally shared his long-awaited Doritos Super Bowl commercial ahead of the big game this Sunday. Today (February 8), Harlow dropped the minute-long clip on his social media.

For the past few weeks, Harlow has teased a love triangle in the ad. Now, we see he was referring to the instrument, the triangle.

Throughout the commercial, Harlow seeks to “try a new angle.” He confides in Missy Elliott about quitting rap — “I gotta do me, Missy,” — teaches a triangle-playing class, and playing the triangle in an arena.

Later, he is seen at an awards show anticipating a win for the Triangle Player Of The Year award, only to lose to one Elton John.

It’s gearing up to be a big year for the “First Class” hitmaker. In addition to this hilarious Super Bowl ad, Harlow is gearing up for his big screen acting debut with a remake of White Man Can’t Jump, which will premiere on Hulu in May.

In the meantime, you can check out his Doritos Super Bowl commercial above.

Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast live on Fox.

Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

