Did you think that Las Vegas’ decadence couldn’t possibly reach greater heights? Wrong. Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is nearing completion of a spherical arena that is in fact, the largest spherical structure in the world, and U2 is set to help kick it off in 2023 with a full-blown Las Vegas residency.

According to a Billboard report, the “MSG Sphere” is a $1.8 billion arena project that was originally announced in early 2018, but MSGE and head honcho James Dolan took over the construction in December of 2021. The MSG Sphere is off the Vegas strip, but close to the Venetian and will actually connect to the resort via a 1,000-foot-long pedestrian bridge. The report cites sources that promise the venue to be a “multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created.” Concerts can hold up to 20,000 people standing or 17,500 seated. And you better believe there will be VIP suites; 23 of them.

U2’s residency will span across months, so the band will be a fixture on the Vegas scene for a while (watch out Celine Dion!) While no specific date has been set, the report says that the MSG Sphere at The Venetian should be ready in time for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in the Formula One racing circuit. The race takes place on November 25th, 2023, which is two days after Thanksgiving.

MSGE is clearly expecting this to be a successful endeavor because word is they’re already planning to open a second sphere in London.