Rihanna may have changed her setlist for Super Bowl LVII’s halftime performance 39 times but Coldplay’s Chris Martin has no doubt she her performance no matter what songs she performs. Today (February 10) during an interview with Apple Music 1, Martin shared his thoughts on the “Lift Me Up” singer’s pending set.

In conversation with host Zane Lowe, Martin sang the Barbados native’s praises, saying, “I don’t know Rihanna very well. I’m mainly just a fan, and we have performed with her a few times, and you’re right, it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special, and in a strange way, it shows that she really, really wants to do it. No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point.”

The performance will mark Rihanna’s first show in seven years. But Martin isn’t concerned saying, “You have to be an idiot not to recognize that she’s the best singer of all time.”

Martin has collaborated with the singer in the past and isn’t denying his professional bias, telling Lowe, “I’m very biased because I’m such a big Rihanna fan. I mean, I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great.”

Given that Martin has already performed at the Super Bowl, back in 2016 bringing out Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, his opinion might hold some weight. Just seems ironic, that Rihanna is returning to music while Coldplay is planning their retirement in 2025.

