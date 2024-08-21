U2 have long been extremists and innovators in the concert space, so they were a natural pick to give the first performances at Las Vegas’ innovative new venue, Sphere. They brought the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency there in 2023 and 2024, and for those who missed out, it’s now a concert film… but you’ll still have to head to Vegas to see it.

V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas was announced today (August 21), and as of now, the film will only screen at Sphere. The film is set to open on September 5. The general on-sale will begin on August 23 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. U2.com subscribers will have access to a pre-sale starting August 22 at 10 a.m. PT, and Sphere will have a pre-sale for its Inner Circle subscribers starting Autust 22 at noon PT. Tickets start at the all-in price of $100.

A press release explains what went into making an experience like this:

“V-U2 is a Sphere Experience, Sphere’s signature original content category. To create this larger-than-life concert film, a number of Big Sky cameras captured the band at extraordinary scale, sharpness, and clarity. V-U2 employs Sphere’s immersive technologies including the 160,000 sq. ft. display plane, which at 16k x 16k resolution is the world’s highest-resolution LED screen; Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which provides crystal-clear sound to every seat in Sphere; and haptic seats, which use vibrations so guests can ‘feel’ the experience. All of these technologies, which were used to great effect in ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere,’ will be leveraged in this Sphere Experience in new and different ways to reinforce the feeling of ‘being there.'”

U2’s The Edge, who co-directed the film alongside Morleigh Steinberg, says in a statement, “The goal was to give the immersive movie goers as close to the live U2:UV concert experience as possible — and then some. I’ve never seen a U2 show. I’m so relieved I caught a great one.

Steinberg also says, “We knew all the tremendous capabilities of the technology, but we didn’t know what to expect from the process of making this film. The work became a true collaboration between band, artists, producers, and technology teams. The end result is a cinematic experience that transports viewers into the energy and beauty of the live show.”

Check out the V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film At Sphere Las Vegas trailer above.