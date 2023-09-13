“Can I be honest?” Vagabon, moniker of musician Laetitia Tamko, asks in her song “Can I Talk My Shit?” It’s a question that sets the tone for her entire third LP. “This whole record is how I talk to my friends and how to talk to my lovers,” she said in a statement. “I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There’s beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery.”

Produced by Rostam, Sorry I Haven’t Called, which is out everywhere this Friday, leans into Vagabon’s poptimist side. The Cameroonian-American musician first introduced her delicate ballads in 2017 on the debut Infinite Worlds, then re-introduced herself with the shimmering self-titled 2019 LP. Now with Sorry I Haven’t Called, Vagabon is making her bid for indie pop royality.

Ahead of the release of Sorry I Haven’t Called, Vagabon sits down with Uproxx to talk reading minds, unrequited love, and Pharrell in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Good, fun, deep, complex.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d like for it to remind people of a special time in their life.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Pharrell, I admire him as a producer.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Best of my life, it’s hard to say but I’ve just had an amazing meal at Brawn in London.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I wish I went to concerts much, I usually just end up seeing artists play from side stage at festivals. I did watch JPEGMAFIA from side stage at Pitchfork Fest 2023 and that was fun.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Thyme Mezzaluna.”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

In a sleeping bag on the beer-soaked floor we had just played, at a house show.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?