The rumors are true: Rilo Kiley are reuniting. Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennett, Pierre de Reeder, and Dave Rock will play their first show together in over 15 years at Just Like Heaven, the single-day festival held on Saturday, May 10, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also includes Vampire Weekend, Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, and the similarly-reunited TV On The Radio.

“We are so very excited to come back together for Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, California — Los Angeles,” Rilo Kiley wrote in a statement (they also released a teaser). “As a band, we began here, and we feel so fortunate to return among so many artists and friends, to this community we hold so dear, in such a beautiful and meaningful place.” Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig added, “I went to Just Like Heaven for the first time last year and loved it. Great vibe, great line-up. Honored to be a part of it.”

Tickets for Just Like Heaven 2025 go on sale on Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m. PT. GA passes start at $175 and VIP passes begin at $399, while children between the ages of 5 and 10 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a pass-holding parent or guardian. You can find more information here.

Check out the full lineup for Just Like Heaven 2025 below.