Folks in Richmond, Virginia are in for a treat later this year: Today (January 21), the lineup for the Iron Blossom Music festival was announced, and it boasts a great, short-but-sweet lineup.

The fest runs from September 20 to 21 at Midtown Green (formerly Training Center On Leigh), and it’s headlined by Vampire Weekend and The Lumineers. Beyond them, the lineup also features Khruangbin, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Teskey Brothers, Watchhouse, Futurebirds, Medium Build, Dexter & The Moonrocks, The 502s, Paper Kites, Butcher Brown, Kate Bollinger, Hazlett, Friko, Palmyra, Improvement Movement, Holy Roller, Jack Stepanian and Catie Lausten.

Besides the music, the fest also offers “incredible local and regional eats, plus an artisan bazaar from the regional maker community that highlights the unique spirit of Iron Blossom Music Festival,” per a press release.

As for tickets, there’s an email/text pre-sale, sign-ups for which can be found on the festival website. Following that will be the general on-sale starting January 23 at noon ET.

Festival organizers say in a statement, “We’re thrilled to bring Iron Blossom back to Richmond for its third year. The energy and love from the community has made this festival something truly special. Year three is all about bringing the very best to Richmond and setting the new standard for the region. We can’t wait to create an unforgettable experience for fans, old and new.”