Boston Calling has become one of the Northeast’s finest music festivals over the past decade-plus, and now Massachusetts music fans have something to look forward to this year: The 2025 edition is set for Memorial Day Weekend (May 23 to 25), and the lineup was just announced today (January 6).
The roster is led by headliners Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Matthews Band. Elsewhere on the lineup are Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, T-Pain, Sherly Crow, T-Pain, Cage The Elephant, Megan Moroney, Sublime, TLC, Remi Wolf, and more.
Tickets go on sale starting January 8 at 10 a.m. ET and more information is available on the festival website.
Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.
Boston Calling 2025 Lineup For Friday, May 23
Luke Combs
Megan Moroney
Sheryl Crow
T-Pain
TLC
Mike.
Thee Sacred Souls
Max McNown
Wilderado
Infinity Song
Kyle Dion
Bebe Stockwell
Holy Roller
Latrell James
Megan From Work
Future Teens
Battlemode
Boston Calling 2025 Lineup For Saturday, May 24
Fall Out Boy
Avril Lavigne
Cage The Elephant
The Black Crowes
All Time Low
James Bay
The Maine
Lucius
Valley
Mon Rovîa
Amble
Sofia Isella
Timmy Skelly
Simon Robert French
Rebuilder
Sidebody
Pinklids
Boston Calling 2025 Lineup For Sunday, May 25
Dave Matthews Band
Vampire Weekend
Sublime
Public Enemy
Remi Wolf
Goth Babe
Tom Morello
The 502s
Spin Doctors
I Dont Know How But They Found Me
Mo Lowda & the Humble
Sam Austins
SNACKTIME
Layzi
Copilot
Vivid Bloom
Nate Perry & Ragged Company