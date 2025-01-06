Boston Calling has become one of the Northeast’s finest music festivals over the past decade-plus, and now Massachusetts music fans have something to look forward to this year: The 2025 edition is set for Memorial Day Weekend (May 23 to 25), and the lineup was just announced today (January 6).

The roster is led by headliners Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Matthews Band. Elsewhere on the lineup are Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, T-Pain, Sherly Crow, T-Pain, Cage The Elephant, Megan Moroney, Sublime, TLC, Remi Wolf, and more.

Tickets go on sale starting January 8 at 10 a.m. ET and more information is available on the festival website.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.