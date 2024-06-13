Vampire Weekend has been performing impromptu covers during the band’s Only God Was Above Us tour. So far, they’ve done everything from “Wonderwall” by Oasis to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes to “Just Like Heaven” by The Cute. Those all came by request from the audience, but on Tuesday, Vampire Weekend had something special in store for the Hollywood Bowl crowd: a performance of “Dangerous Knife (The Night Is A Knife)” from Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave, with help from the brilliant sketch show’s star and co-creator Tim Robinson.

Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koening actually wrote and sang the ode to sloppy steaks, so maybe it’s not technically a cover. That means it’s on the band’s fans to start requesting songs from I Think You Should Leave that he’s not involved with, like “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me (The Night That The Skeletons Came To Life)” or “Friday Night.”

Tim Robinson makes a surprise appearance as Vampire Weekend plays their song “Dangerous Nights” from ‘I Think You Should Leave’ at the Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/e14caIox9W — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2024

“We got on the phone with them and they basically wanted not a bad pop song, but kind of a… They played me references and stuff for what they were looking for, and they already had some lyrics,” Koening previously told Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on the After School Radio show about the origin of “Dangerous Knife (The Night Is A Knife).” He added, “It’s not like they were wanting a song that sounds like me or Vampire Weekend, they just wanted to know if we’d have fun with it.”

The Only God Was Above Us tour continues until October.

You can watch Vampire Weekend featuring Robinson above.