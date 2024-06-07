Here Is Vampire Weekend’s ‘Only God Was Above Us Tour’ Setlist

The setlist for Vampire Weekend’s ongoing Only God Was Above Us Tour — which officially kicked off last night in Houston at 713 Music Hall — not only includes cuts from their recently released album but also selections from across their discography . At 713 Music Hall, they also played covers of hits from their peers and contemporaries such as Phoenix’s “1901,” Dream House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” and even Oasis’ classic “Wonderwall.” You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm .

Only God Was Above Us Tour Setlist

01. “Mansard Roof”

02. “Holiday”

03. “Ice Cream Piano”

04. “Classical”

05. “Capricorn”

06. “Connect”

07. “Prep-School Gangsters”

08. “White Sky”

09. “Unbelievers”

10. “This Life”

11. “Sunflower”

12. “Unbearably White”

13. “Pravda”

14. “Flower Moon”

15. “Campus”

16. “Oxford Comma”

17. “Gen-X Cops”

18. “Diane Young”

19. “Cousins”

20. “A-Punk”

21. “Mary Boone”

22. “Hannah Hunt”

23. “Harmony Hall”

24. “Hope”

Encore:

25. “1901” (Phoenix cover)

26. “Don’t Dream It’s Over” (Dream House cover)

27. “Wonderwall” (Oasis cover)

28. “Walcott”

Only God Was Above Us Tour Dates

06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =

06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =

06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =

06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&

06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >

06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >

06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >

06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >

06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >

06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +

07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +

07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +

08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !

09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !

09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !

09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !

09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !

09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !

09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !

09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !

10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !

10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~

10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~

10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !

10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !

10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !

10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !

= with LA LOM

% with The English Beat

& with Voodoo Glow Skull

> with Mike Gordon

< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

+ with Ra Ra Riot

* with Princess

! with Cults

^ with Mark Ronson

~ with Turnstiles

# with The Brothers Macklovitch