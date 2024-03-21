In January, Vegyn announced The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions would become his next solo album, due out on April 5 via PLZ Make It Ruins, Vegyn’s label. “Is it like, ‘By doing the right thing, you actually make more problems?'” the DJ and producer said of the album’s title in a statement at the time. “Or is that, ‘The idea in your mind of doing good serves no purpose — you have to actually do it’?”
“Another 9 Days,” Vegyn’s newest single featuring Ethan P. Flynn, will be “the last single” before the album drops, as per a press release. “The new track features Flynn’s ruminating lyrics on life and the passage of time weaving in between church-like pads and uneasy ambiance, bolted to an energetic vintage 2-step-inspired beat,” the press release additionally relayed.
Those repetitive lyrics include, “Another nine days alive / Another nine days alive / It’s only a short time / Before I get wise.”
Below, listen to “Another 9 Days” and find more information about The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions.
Vegyn’s The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions Tracklist
1. “A Dream Goes On Forever” Feat. John Glacier
2. “Another 9 Days” Feat. Ethan P. Flynn
3. “Turn Me Inside” Feat. Léa Sen
4. “Halo Flip” Feat. Lauren Auder
5. “Everything Is The Same”
6. “The Path Less Travelled”
7. “Makeshift Tourniquet”
8. “Time Well Spent”
9. “In The Front” Feat. John Glacier
10. “Trust” Feat. Matt Maltese
11. “Stress Test”
12. “Last Night I Dreamt I Was Alone”
13. “Unlucky for Some…”
Vegyn’s The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions Cover Art
The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions is out 4/5 via PLZ Make It Ruins. Find more information here.