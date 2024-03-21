In January, Vegyn announced The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions would become his next solo album, due out on April 5 via PLZ Make It Ruins, Vegyn’s label. “Is it like, ‘By doing the right thing, you actually make more problems?'” the DJ and producer said of the album’s title in a statement at the time. “Or is that, ‘The idea in your mind of doing good serves no purpose — you have to actually do it’?”

“Another 9 Days,” Vegyn’s newest single featuring Ethan P. Flynn, will be “the last single” before the album drops, as per a press release. “The new track features Flynn’s ruminating lyrics on life and the passage of time weaving in between church-like pads and uneasy ambiance, bolted to an energetic vintage 2-step-inspired beat,” the press release additionally relayed.

Those repetitive lyrics include, “Another nine days alive / Another nine days alive / It’s only a short time / Before I get wise.”

Below, listen to “Another 9 Days” and find more information about The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions.