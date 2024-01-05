2024 is here. And as the year brings about resolutions of change and a healthy dose of election-year dread, the certainty of a host of new music will help soundtrack the highs and lows that are ahead. Some of the new albums have official titles and dates — including offerings from Kali Uchis, Usher, and The Smile — while other albums are more in the expected camp than fully confirmed, like new full-lengths from Dua Lipa, Playboi Carti, and Lil Nas X. But, it wouldn’t be a fun most anticipated albums list without some pure speculation, too, and you’ll find plenty of that below. And of course, our hopes are always high for a couple of albums you will not find below, the forever anticipated new releases from Frank Ocean and Rihanna. Check out the most anticipated albums of 2024 below.

21 Savage In the five years since his last solo album, I Am > I Was, 21 Savage has showcased his versatility. Through smooth, melodic grooves on his Drake collaborative album Her Loss, and scorching rhythmic beats on his Metro Boomin’ collab Savage Mode II, 21 proves that he can switch it up with ease, matching the energy of those he works with. But fans are long overdue for a reminder of what he can do at his own discretion. – Alex Gonzalez Adrianne Lenker Do we know for sure that an Adrianne Lenker album is coming in 2024? No. Does it look like one is? Absolutely. In December, the Big Thief leader, who has maintained an active solo career for the past decade, shared a new song, “Ruined,” and announced 2024 tour dates. All that’s left is an album announcement, and given that those tour dates start in late March, that news could arrive at some point before then. – Derrick Rossignol

ASAP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb While being the coolest dad in the world and working through an unfortunately-timed assault case, ASAP Rocky has also apparently been working on his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Throughout the year, he has released a handful of previews, premiering a new song at Rolling Loud Miami just days after dropping the single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” In January of last year, he said he was putting the “finishing touches” on the album, so at this point, it’s all a matter of timing. – Aaron Williams Ayra Starr Sophomore Album 80% 🥷🏽⭐️ — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) July 18, 2023 You heard it here first: Ayra Starr will become a global star in 2024. She has all the talents that her successful peers Tems and Tyla have displayed in their respective rises to the top. Whether it be singing, songwriting, or dancing, Ayra Starr can do it. All that’s left for the Nigerian singer to do is release her debut album, which she said was “80%” complete back in July. With “Sability” and “Rhythm & Vibes” as the presumed lead singles from her debut, we can expect it to be just as good, if not better, than her 2021 EP 19 & Dangerous. – Wongo Okon

Bartees Strange There’s not currently much to know about Bartees Strange’s next album. It hasn’t even been officially announced, but that doesn’t mean it’s not coming: In response to his inclusion on a most-anticipated albums list, Bartees responded on X/Twitter with a wall of smiling devil emojis. A couple days later, he asked his followers for recommendations for the “best guitar shop in Toronto for older guitars, weird synths, etc.” So, let’s prepare, perhaps, for Bartees to continue expanding on his sound, which has made him a favorite since first emerging a few years ago. – D.R. Billie Eilish Finneas recently estimated that Billie Eilish’s next album is “85 percent done,” and I have never cared more about the 15-percent gap between 85 and 100. Eilish’s 2023 musical contribution was the multi-nominatedBarbie soundtrack standout “What Was I Made For?,” which helped her crack the code on crippling post-Happier Than Ever writer’s block. At the Barbie premiere, Eilish told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she’s aesthetically “trolling these b*tches,” and we’ll have to see how (or if) that translates sonically. – M.A.

Bleachers – Bleachers (3/8) With two singles — “Alma Mater” (which features Lana Del Rey on guest vocals) and “Modern Girl” — already out, Bleachers have built some serious anticipation for the upcoming self-titled album. Although it won’t be out until March, the record includes four bonus tracks, making it 18 songs in total. Fans will also get to hear the new tunes on the road, with both a UK and North American tour planned next year. – Lexi Lane Brittany Howard – What Now (2/2) Soul rocker Brittany Howard announced her sophomore album What Now in October, sharing its sinuous title track along with a slew of tour dates extended well into the new year. In November, she followed up with the more experimental “Red Flags,” which suggested she’d continue the more left-field divergence from her bluesy work with Alabama Shakes which she began on her debut album Jaime. – A.W.

FKA Twigs No two FKA Twigs albums sound alike, but that’s part of the allure. Over the years, she’s transported us into haunted club scenes, magical haunted forests, and technological, robotic soundscapes. It may be a bit until we get the next FKA Twigs project — due to the fact that 85 of her demos leaked to the internet last October and she scrapped what she was working on — but we look forward to where she’ll take us next. – A.G. FLO FLO made their mark as a British girl group set on impacting R&B, and in 2023, they did just that. Whether it be songs like “Fly Girl” with Missy Elliott, collaborations with Stormzy, or their The Lead EP which shot them into the mainstream light, FLO has proved their talents through these instances and others. Next up on the agenda for the girls is releasing their debut album, which they teased and updated fans on throughout 2023. FLO spoke about their album during an interview with Uproxx last summer. “That’s also what our album gonna be about,” Stella said, “just us and our journey and being honest about everything.” – W.O.

Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore (1/26) Future Islands reached their commercial crest with 2014’s Singles, and they’ve remained consistent since then, busting out a new album of high-quality, synth- and bass-driven indie rock every few years. (Speaking of what band members have been up to, props to Samuel T. Herring for his role in the 2023 Apple TV+ series The Changeling.) Their latest was 2020’s As Long As You Are, meaning they’re due. Right on schedule, People Who Aren’t There Anymore is set for January, which they announced in October with “The Tower, a driving and evocative single that fits nicely in the band’s soaring oeuvre. – D.R. Glorilla 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the hip-hop it-girls, with expected releases from Ice Spice, Flo Milli, and more in the works. GloRilla slots right into that list thanks to her stellar breakout in 2022 with “FNF” and “Tomorrow 2.” Fans expecting her to release her debut album in 2023 wound up a little disappointed that she put it off for a year — but that might turn out to be a wise move. After all, it gave her a year to live and write, polishing her debut, which she teased in August in an interview with Good Morning America. – A.W.

Grandaddy – Blu Wav (2/16) Grandaddy broke up in 2006, leaving behind Just Like The Fambly Cat as their final album. They later reunited, though, and dropped another album, Last Place, in 2017. Seven years later, the comeback continues with Blu Wav, the title of which represents a mash-up of “bluegrass” and “new wave.” Indeed, when sharing “Watercooler,” Jason Lytle said, “Listeners will also notice the pedal steel on this track and eventually on many others from the forthcoming new album. It’s a first for Grandaddy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this fact.” – D.R. Green Day – Saviors (1/19) Green Day made perhaps the defining political rock album of its era with 2004’s American Idiot, but they mostly kept that stuff out of the conversation with their latest album, 2020’s Father Of All Motherf*ckers. They have Saviors set to drop in January, though, and they’re getting back in the political saddle, with Billie Joe Armstrong saying, “This time, we brought it out, and we felt like it was the perfect time for it,” he said. “It takes those special, inspired moments to have a moment like ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me.'” – D.R.

Helado Negro – Phaser (2/9) Helado Negro broke through in 2019 with the album This Is How You Smile and followed it nicely in 2021 with Far In, his first album for 4AD. Now he’s got Phasor coming in 2024. He announced the project in October and explained that it was inspired in part by Lupe Lopez, a Mexican-American woman known for building amplifiers for Fender Guitars in the ’50s. Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new batch of songs live, as Helado has a tour kicking off right after the album’s February release. – D.R. Ice Spice 2023 was the year of Ice Spice. The breakout rapper weathered a tidal wave of criticism as she garnered an equally large wave of attention behind high-profile collabs with Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and Taylor Swift. Her Like…? kept her momentum going but also merely whet fans’ appetites for the main course. Although she hasn’t said anything concrete about when her official debut album is coming, a viral video of an Ice Spice flag flying over the Capitol Records building in Hollywood suggests that the “Ice Age” is soon to begin and blanket the world in a cloud of Spice. – A.W.

Idles – TANGK (2/16) British indie darlings Idles are turning up the heat on their upcoming fifth album, TANGK. With production by Kenny Beats, Nigel Godrich, and Idles’s own Mark Bowen, TANGK is shaping up to be unlike anything the band has ever done before — from the bravado displaying “Dancer” to the smooth, downtempo “Grace.” According to lead vocalist Joe Talbot, TANGK was born out a need for love, which will reflect in the album’s 11 tracks. – A.G. J Balvin J Balvin fans can expect a ton of new music from the Colombian superstar. In December, he released a new single, “Amigos,” which was accompanied by a cinematic arctic visual. He is also set to embark on the international Que Bueno Volver Al Verte tour, which will see him visit various arenas across the world. In addition to music of his own, Balvin also plans to drop a collaborative album with Ed Sheeran. – A.G.

J. Cole – The Fall Off J. Cole’s upcoming, constantly-teased album is another holdover from 2023’s list as it appears it needed a bit more time in the crock pot to hit all the notes Cole is apparently looking for from his possible swan song. In November, he explained the title on an episode of Lil Yachty’s podcast A Safe Space, he hinted that “the fall-off” is a phase he never wants to actually enter, instead going out at the height of his powers and popularity. That’s a good indicator this one might be his last, as well as a prompt of what to expect: his best. – A.W. Jay Rock – Eastside Johnny Jay Rock’s long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Redemption was slated for release in 2023, but you sort of have to give the artists of Top Dawg Entertainment a lot of leeway in that regard. The recent successes of Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning and SZA’s SOS are all the validation you could ask for regarding their “tortoise” approach (as opposed to the “hare” from the fable). Rocky started rolling out Eastside Johnny in June with the raucous single “Eastside,” continuing in July with “Too Fast,” then “Blowfly.” with three singles out, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this wound up being a first-quarter release, but a much later one wouldn’t be out of the question at all. – A.W.

Jennie Blackpink’s Jennie recently founded a label, OA (Odd Atelier), which “aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.” Earlier in the year, Jennie tried something different by acting in The Idol, which just spawned her first Hot 100 entry outside of Blackpink with “One Of The Girls” alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Those breadcrumbs would be enough to be on high alert for a solo album from Jennie, but Jennie reportedly went ahead and confirmed it with Lee Hyori on KBS 2TV, saying her “dream” is to drop her debut solo LP in 2024. – M.A. Jhene Aiko The 2020s have proven to be rough, and Jhené Aiko’s most recent album, Chilombo dropped almost four years ago, a week before the world went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot has changed between now and then, but Aiko’s music continues to be a timeless source of energy. By the grace of her magical Pisces energy, we’re sure a new project will give us the collective healing we all need. – A.G.

Joyce Wrice Nearly three years ago, Los Angeles-based singer Joyce Wrice released her debut album Overgrown, and the project was met with critical acclaim. In fact, many would say it is one of the strongest debuts that R&B has received in that timespan. Since then, she released her Motive EP with production alongside Kaytranada, collaborated with Mahalia, performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, and recorded the new theme song for The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder series. Now, it’s time for Wrice’s next album and we can expect that in 2024 as she announced on X last fall that she is in “sophomore album mode.” – W.O. Justin Timberlake While nothing is on the record yet, it appears Justin Timberlake has some major plans for 2024. In September, there were reports of a potential NSYNC reunion tour. However, Billboard debunked those, with the cited reason being that Timberlake is planning his own solo tour, in support of a new solo album. If a new JT album indeed does materialize in 2024, it’ll be his first in a while, since 2018’s Man Of The Woods (although he was all over the Trolls World Tour soundtrack in 2020). – D.R.

Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves stamped 2023 without releasing solo material. The six-time Grammy winner notched two Billboard Hot 100 entries as the featured artist on Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything” (No. 1) and Noah Kahan’s “She Calls Me Back” (No. 76). Most recently, Musgraves teamed with Madi Diaz for “Don’t Do Me Good,” a single from Diaz’s forthcoming Weird Faith album. Perhaps Musgraves’ collaboration choices instruct what direction her fifth LP will take, but we need her to confirm an album is en route before we can make any predictions about it. Whatever it is, whenever it arrives — hopefully, in 2024 — it will be her first since her 2021 “divorce album” star-crossed. – M.A. Kali Uchis – Orquideas (1/12) Colombian singer Kali Uchis came through on her word, promising two albums in the span of a year — one in English and one in Spanish. On 2023’s Red Moon In Venus, Uchis heals by way of nature and spirituality. On her upcoming second Spanish album (and fourth overall), Orquídeas, fans will get to hear Uchis navigate sex, heartbreak, and fame in her native tongue. If the songs “Muñekita” and “Labios Mordidos” are of any indication, Orquídeas may be a special gift crafted to empower the ladies. – A.G.

Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry (1/26) Kirby became an indie favorite with 2021’s Cool Dry Place, but now, she’s onto her third LP, Blue Raspberry. In a recent Uproxx interview, she said of the album, “I felt like I should honor the spirit of these songs, and let them be big, beautiful love songs, and not try to complicate that or to be squeamish about it. I think it would have been easier for me to make them a little smaller. But I was like, ah, they’re queer love songs; they deserve to sound like a big, romantic deal.” – D.R. Kehlani View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) Kehlani has yet to go more than two years without a project which makes it likely that 2024 will present a new album from the Oakland native. This year is a special one for Kehlani as this August will mark ten years since she released her debut mixtape Cloud 19. Though she’s yet to release a single from this upcoming project, a post on her Instagram to close 2023 let us know that music is indeed on the way. “The labor of pure joy in the last 6 months provided a rebirth, there’s been break through, a redefinition,” she wrote. “When it’s time for Her, she will arrive,” later adding, “felt like i owed u an update. i’m almost done.” – W.O.

Lorde Lorde has taken fans to the beach, a house party, and even the tennis courts. And while it’s unclear where she’ll be sonically driving fans next, they are all still strapped in for the ride. The pop star said previously that she takes quite a bit of time to research while making a new album. (It was about six years between her sophomore hit, Melodrama, and 2021’s Solar Power.) Yet, her social media activity has convinced fans that it might not be nearly as long, with a post recently teasing that she was “listening to myself.” – L.L. Lucky Daye You’ll be sure to find Lucky Daye atop the Mt. Rushmore of today’s day R&B landscape. His first two albums Painted and Candydrip are filled with evidence for why he holds that position and his upcoming third album will only add to it. Led by the Bruno Mars co-written and co-produced single “That’s You,” Lucky Daye has seemingly begun the rollout for album No. 3 with a project-defining single that should be as impactful as “Roll Some Mo” and “Over” were for Painted and Candydrip, respectively. – W.O.

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith (2/9) Diaz earned herself some new fans in 2022 after opening for Harry Styles on his Love On Tour. She had just released the Same History, New Feelings EP at the time, and when she embarks on her own tour in February, she’ll be supporting a new album, Weird Faith. She has clearly earned favor in the pop world, as aside from the Styles nod, she collaborated with chart-topper Kacey Musgraves on “Don’t Do Me Good.” – D.R. Mannequin Pussy – I Got Heaven (3/1) In May, Marisa “Missy” Dabice told Uproxx that Mannequin Pussy doesn’t “necessarily want to be playing live because we’re just sitting on all these new songs and a new set that we are excited about playing but can’t just yet.” Months later, the band made the news official by announcing I Got Heaven in October. They’ve shared a couple singles so far, “I Don’t Know You and the title track, and both have a shoegaze-y vibe that’s gonna sound terrific in 2024. – D.R.

Megan Thee Stallion New Year, new Stallion. The Hot Girl Coach finds herself in a much better place to begin 2024; she’s put both her legal dispute with her label and the Tory Lanez shooting case in her rearview, and she’s newly independent, meaning she’s the one calling all the shots on her next album. She kicked off her new era with the confessional return to form, “Cobra,” and predicted in September that her next album will contain “a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, a lot of sh*t talking,” while a more recent live stream promised she wouldn’t hold back, answering anyone who has called her out over the past couple of years. – A.W. MGMT – Loss Of Life (2/23) It’s been over 15 years since MGMT took over the indie landscape with hits like “Electric Feel” and “Kids.” That was essentially forever ago now, but through the years, the duo has continued to (relatively infrequently) bust out quality psychedelic jams. Their last album, their fourth, was 2018’s Little Dark Age, and they got Loss Of Life coming this year, which they teased in 2023 with Mother Nature and “Bubblegum Dog.” – D.R.

Miguel – Visera If Miguel’s upcoming album, Viscera, boasts timeless classics like his breakthrough single, “Sure Thing,” fans know they are in for a treat. Over the past few months, the elusive singer has teased his fifth studio album by way of wild stunts, including hanging in midair through hooks pierced into his back. This, and surely his upcoming music, will prompt a visceral reaction. – A.G.. Omar Apollo It seems unfair to expect Omar Apollo’s next album to find him more vulnerable than he’s already been, whether on his 2022 debut album, Ivory, which earned him a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys, or across the four tracks of his October 2023 EP, Live For Me, especially his coming-out anthem “Ice Slippin” and its visceral video. But you also will never catch me questioning Apollo’s ability to do anything. It’s fitting that his first Billboard Hot 100 entry was 2022’s “Evergreen” because that’s the only word suitable for his artistry. Apollo hasn’t confirmed a 2024 album, but he captioned his Instagram post upon releasing Live For Me, “Love these songs so much. They’re a perfect transition for what’s to come.”- M.A.

PartyNextDoor – P4 PartyNextDoor’s 2020 third album PartyMobile came three years after PartyNextDoor 3, and with it, fans hoped that they wouldn’t have to wait as long for the OVO crooner’s next album, PartyNextDoor 4. The bad news on that is it’s been four years since PartyMobile, but the good news is that 2023 delivered two singles from the album, “Her Old Friends” and “Resentment.” Both Drake and PND himself have confirmed that the album is on its way, so it’s only a matter of time until PartyNextDoor 4 is in our hands. – W.O. Playboy Carti – Music Playboi Carti, hip-hop’s rebel child as many might call him, is days away from making another splash in the music industry. The rapper’s third album, tentatively titled Music, is moments from dropping as Carti released four YouTube-exclusive singles: “Different Day,” “2024,” “HoodByAir,” and “Backr00ms.” There’s no word on when Music will be released, but we can expect it to be as eccentric as pretty much everything that Playboi Carti has delivered to the world. – W.O.

Pusha T & DJ Drama DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” mixtapes are a hip-hop institution, denoting either the highest levels of achievement at the craft of creating certified rap hits or the DJ’s seal of approval for up-and-coming bar smiths. Pusha T falls into the former category, but with the fervent fanbase of the latter. So when they revealed on Twitter Spaces (RIP) last Christmas that they’ve been working on a Gangsta Grillz installment, the announcement rightfully generated plenty of excitement. Considering the success Drama’s most recent work with fellow iconoclast Tyler The Creator and Pusha’s own improbably improving output after 20-plus years in the game, that excitement can certainly be considered justified. – A.W. Real Estate – Daniel (2/23) Real Estate fans have been eating. The breezy indie rockers released The Main Thing in 2020; Alex Bleeker had a solo album, Heaven On The Faultline, in 2021; and Martin Courtney dropped his second solo album, Magic Sign, in 2022. Now the group is getting back together for Daniel, their sixth album. That’s set for February and Real Estate announced it in November with “Water Underground,” which arrived alongside a delightfully nostalgic, The Adventures Of Pete & Pete-inspired video. – D.R.

Schoolboy Q Top Dawg Entertainment fans have plenty to look forward to as the LA label moves into its post-Kendrick Lamar era. The roster has grown, with increasing emphasis being placed on its rookies and sophomores like Reason, Ray Vaughn, and Doechii, but that doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten about the OGs. Now that Ab-Soul has made a triumphant comeback, the Black Hippy focus has shifted to impeding returns from both Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q, both of which Top has said are on the docket — although, true to form, they weren’t released quite on the original planned timeline. In June, Q said his new album — his first since 2019’s Crash Talk — is being mixed, which could mean a summertime release, if all goes according to plan. – A.W. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez was happy — thrilled, even! — to be rid of a relationship in her pop bop “Single Soon” from August, but she seems even happier now with rumored boyfriend Benny Blanco, which bodes well for Gomez’s previously stated goal to “have some fun” with her next album. Gomez earned her first-ever Grammy nomination with her 2021 Spanish EP, Revelación, but we haven’t enjoyed a full-blown album rollout since 2020’s Rare, and we’d need a full season of Only Murders In The Building to cover everything Gomez has been through since then. Luckily, Gomez plans to fill us in soon, as she confirmed via Instagram comment in early December that SG3 is due “in 2 months” (as per Forbes). Soak it up because it could very well be her final musical output, as she explained on the Smartless podcast. – M.A.

serpentwithfeet – GRIP (2/16) serpentwiftfeet’s upcoming third studio album, GRIP is a love letter Black queer nightlife. Over the course of the album, serpent steps into his R&B bag delivering a captivating queer love story by way of smooth tunes. GRIP is also set to feature Ty Dolla $ign, Orion Sun, and Mick Jenkins, creating an alternate universe through modern hip-hop and soul grooves. – A.G. Sky Ferreira – Masochism Although Sky Ferreira has made the anticipated lists at music publications for years for her sophomore album, Masochism, it seems like 2024 might actually be a possibility for its official arrival. During her sold-out NYC show and other recent stops, she played new songs called “Innocent Kind” and “All My Lovers Die.” Last month, there was also speculation that Ferreira left Capitol Records, and it only took years of fighting since her 2013 debut. – L.L.

Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope (1/19) The Sleater-Kinney reunion is nearly a decade old now (their comeback album, No Cities To Love, dropped in 2015). While there has been some change (the band’s latest album, 2021’s Path Of Wellness, was their first following the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss), Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker are trucking on in 2024 with Little Rope. They previewed the upcoming LP in October with “Hell,” a raucous lead single that impactfully plays with loud-quiet dynamics. – D.R. Snoh Aalegra Since dropping her debut album Feels in 2017, Swedish R&B sensation Snoh Aalegra has maintained a consistent release schedule of dropping an album every two years. However, she deviated from this schedule last year, two years after the release of her third album, Temporary Highs In Violet Skies. Still, she did drop some breezy singles, including “Wait A Little Longer,” “Sweet Tea.” and “Be My Summer.” With a promising three-pack, fans are waiting on pins and needles for new Aalegra music. – A.G.

SZA – Lana View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza) While the wait was long between SZA’s first two albums, CTRL and SOS, it looks like SZA’s next project will arrive sooner rather than later. In recent weeks, SZA has taken to social media to tease Lana, her third album, which originally began as an expansion upon SOS. While making the album, SZA explained to Variety that the album has become its own musical universe. “It’s outtakes and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs,” she said. – A.G. Taylor Swift – Reputation (TV) Taylor Swift’s original Reputation album served as a rebirth for her in a way, channeling the intense internet scrutiny into an energetic body of work. Now, it is one of the last two records she has to re-record, with many fans believing this will be her next Taylor’s Version drop. There have also been some snippets from “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” and “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in different television shows, suggesting the record is just waiting until the right release time. – L.L.

Tems Tems delivered her last project in 2021 with If Orange Was A Place, but in 2024 that drought should end. She’s already shared two singles with “Me & U” and “Not An Angel,” which are truly promising signs of what’s coming for the Nigerian singer. Remember, Tems earned a Grammy and a collaboration with Rihanna in 2023, all in a year that saw her release three songs. So just imagine what could come out of 2024 for Tems. – W.O. The Internet View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Internet (@theinternet) It’s always a good year when The Internet drops an album. Nowadays, those years are far and few as the group’s last album arrived in 2018 with Hive Mind. Since then, members Syd, Steve Lacy, Patrick Paige II, and Matt Martians all released solo projects. Now it appears that it’s time for the band to reunite and their fifth and final album. The Internet shared images from a studio session all the members could be seen working hard and enjoying the process of creating new records. We’ll have the wait and see if this upcoming project is indeed the group’s last, but all we can do for now is enjoy the ride as there’s a good chance that the fifth album will arrive in 2024. – W.O.

The Smile – Wall Of Eyes (1/26) Radiohead? Never heard of it! Not in the past few years, anyway. While the band has been on a sort of unofficial hiatus since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have been teaming up with Tom Skinner for a new endeavor, The Smile. The band has one well-received album under its belt, 2022’s A Light For Attracting Attention, and another one that’ll presumably be similarly lauded is on the way: The Smile announced Wall Of Eyes in November with the title track, an atmospheric number that’s an eerie sign of things to come. – D.R. Tierra Whack Quite frankly, it’s time for Tierra Whack to shit or get off of the pot. Although her EPs Pop?, Rap, and R&B? are just two years old, the last robust body of work Whack has released (Whack World) is nearly six. From her viral online freestyles to her shout-out from Beyoncé, 2024 is the optical time for Whack her highly anticipated album (even if it is to simply shut me up). – F.P.

Twenty88 It’s been a while since we’ve heard new music from either Big Sean or Jhené Aiko. But all for good reason. In the past year, Aiko launched her own label, Allel Recording. She’s also released self-care mantras on streaming platforms. With Sean, the two welcomed a baby boy, Noah, who recently celebrated his first birthday. All of this makes for plenty of inspiration for new music. – A.G. Tyla – Tyla (3/1) On March 1, South African singer Tyla will release her self-titled debut album. It will be both the crowning moment and the start of a new chapter for the artist who saw her stock shoot up toward the stars in 2023. Her “Water” single became her best-selling release to date thanks to a remix from Travis Scott and a TikTok challenge that was the savory spice to an already flavorful song. “Water” helped put eyes from near and far on Tyla, and she used that opportunity to show them her versatility with another amapiano release in “Truth Or Dare,” the tender “Butterflies” which leans more on R&B, as does the upbeat and flirtatious “On & On.” All of these will accompany “Water” on Tyla, which by the looks of it, will be a project that taps into all sides of the singer. – W.O.

Usher – Coming Home (2/11) Now that Usher has completed his Las Vegas residency (and attempting to woo seemingly every celebrity that came through, to wildly various effects), he’s turned his attention to his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining performance — and the album, Coming Home, scheduled to coincide with it. He explained the album’s title in an interview with Zane Lowe, saying, “In a sense, I’m coming home because I am in that comfortable space.” His single “Good Good” with fellow Atlantans Summer Walker and 21 Savage suggests that the release will see him employing his vocal gifts over contemporary production that is sure to please — the song peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100 and No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. – A.W. Vampire Weekend Vampire Weekend’s last album was back in 2019, making it a few years since they released a project. However, through the group’s latest newsletter, they had a truly promising update for fans. “LP news by the end of the year,” band member Chris Tomson wrote. “It’s close to done and I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips.” As for what to expect, lead singer Ezra Koenig had been taking raga singing lessons in Japan and writing seven of his all-time favorite songs for this record. – L.L.

Waxahatchee Officially, there’s no word of a new album from Waxahatchee set to drop in 2024. But, there’s reason to hope. For one, she tends to drop something every year or two: Saint Cloud came in 2020, then she and Jess Williamson teamed up as Plains for I Walked With You A Ways in 2022. So, you could say she’s due. Furthermore, she’s on the 2024 Shaky Knees festival lineup for this May, so maybe that means she’ll have an album out by then. This is all speculation, of course, but new Waxahatchee is worth speculating about. – D.R. Wisp View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisp (@whirrwhoreforlyfe) Wisp had a better 2023 than most other newcomers: The 19-year-old, San Francisco-based artist released their first song, “Your Face,” last year, and it’s currently sitting at over 30 million Spotify streams. She’s described her music as “like being underwater,” and that’s definitely accurate for the immersive shoegaze gems she’s released so far (just three songs so far). Back in May, Wisp indicated she had an EP on the way, and based on how promising her start has been, more new music can’t come soon enough. – D.R.