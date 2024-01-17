Vegyn is in a brand new era. Today (January 16) the DJ, producer, and label head announced his upcoming solo album, The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions, which is set to arrive this spring via his label PLZ Make It Ruins. Ahead of the album, Vegyn has shared a new single and video for “The Path Less Traveled.”

In the accompanying video to the trippy instrumental track, viewers are taken through a grainy day in England, watching tourists bust moves in the street and make their way through town.

Vegyn is known to let his music speak for itself, often picking lengthy yet vague titles for his projects. Of the title The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions, Vegyn said that he is alluding to humans’ internal conflict.

Is it like, ‘by doing the right thing, you actually make more problems’? Or is that ‘the idea in your mind of doing good serves no purpose – you have to actually do it’?,” said Vegyn in a statement.

You can see the video for “The Path Less Traveled” above and see the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “A Dream Goes On Forever” Feat. John Glacier

2. “Another 9 Days” Feat. Ethan P. Flynn

3. “Turn Me Inside” Feat. Léa Sen

4. “Halo Flip” Feat. Lauren Auder

5. “Everything Is The Same”

6. “The Path Less Travelled”

7. “Makeshift Tourniquet”

8. “Time Well Spent”

9. “In The Front” Feat. John Glacier

10. “Trust” Feat. Matt Maltese

11. “Stress Test”

12. “Last Night I Dreamt I Was Alone”

13. “Unlucky for Some… ”

The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions is out 4/5 via PLZ Make It Ruins. Find more information here.