Vinyl Me, Please has shared plenty of exciting announcements this year, like the exclusive Dolly Parton series, as well as a limited edition box-set honoring Miles Davis. Now, they’re back with VMP Rock.

VMP Rock is “a celebration of the ever-changing genre that changed the world,” per their site. “Rock was music’s Big Bang, and the particles that started spreading the moment someone plugged a guitar into an amp are still reverberating; from punks in Detroit to Zamrockers in sub-Saharan Africa, guitar shredders in London to arty downtown New Yorkers blowing things up, VMP Rock will capture it all.”

This year, they’re shinning a light on The Strokes’ Is This It, Sublime’s 40 oz To Freedom, Iggy Pop’s Raw Power, System Of A Down’s Toxicity, Stone Temple Pilot’s No4, ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres, and more. It begins shipping in July and pre-orders are available now at this link.

It's rock season 🎸 You asked, we delivered. In July 2023, we're launching our 5th subscription Track — Rock. Limited spots are available to sign up for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. Pre-order now to guarantee your records. We hope you're as amped as we are. https://t.co/3ODhjEOzOu pic.twitter.com/IyEUSLNUFO — VMP (@VinylMePlease) June 2, 2023

About her collaboration with Vinyl Me, Please, Parton said, “I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful. I am really happy to see some of my favorite albums that have been out of print on vinyl or were never pressed on vinyl be made available. What’s old is new again!”