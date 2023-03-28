Vinyl Me, Please, the popular vinyl subscription company, has announced that their new anthology is a special Miles Davis tribute called Miles Davis: The Electric Years.

The limited-edition box set will consist of seven albums on vinyl from a certain period of Davis’ career — from 1969 to 1974, specifically. The records include In A Silent Way, B*tches Brew, A Tribute To Jack Johnson, Live-Evil, On The Corner, Big Fun, and Get Up With It.

They have also all been “mastered AAA from 1-to-1 tape transfers of the master tapes by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound,” per VMP press materials. The box set will come wit a 24-page “listening notes and photo booklet” written by Ben Ratliff. The artwork on the box’s cover is a portrait of Davis done by the artist Tadayuki Naitoh.

“As a total volume of music, these records achieve an organic unity by growing and dissolving into one another, even as they might individually seem to you disjointed or unclear or even disembodied,” Ratliff wrote on the company’s website. “If so, you shouldn’t feel alone. This may be some of the most confusing music ever made. Miles Davis aspired to be the sort of successful artist who could make the ensembles and records and concerts that he wanted, when he wanted, such that he didn’t particularly have to worry about record-label marketing, audiences, and critics.”

This Miles Davis: The Electric Years tribute box set costs $349 for members and $399 for those who aren’t subscribed. It’s available for pre-order here.