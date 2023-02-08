Beginning this April, subscribers to Vinyl Me, Please will get exclusive access to a special collection of Dolly Parton’s iconic albums. Those who join Parton’s record club, appropriately called Vinyl Me, Parton will receive one of her albums on vinyl every month for the next year.

As VMP explains, the albums will range from some of her most acclaimed and revered records, including Jolene, My Tennessee Mountain Home, and New Harvest…First Gathering. One of her classics, 9 to 5 And Odd Jobs, will receive a re-pressing for the first time in nearly 40 years.

All of the albums included in the membership were remastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound in Nashville, and will come pressed in unique colors on 180g vinyl.

“I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful,” said Parton in a statement. “I am really happy to see some of my favorite albums that have been out of print on vinyl or were never pressed on vinyl be made available. What’s old is new again!”

You can see the schedule of album deliveries below.

April 2023: My Tennessee Mountain Home

May 2023: Little Sparrow

June 2023: Blue Smoke

July 2023: Just Because I’m a Woman

August 2023: 9 to 5 And Odd Jobs

September 2023: Backwoods Barbie

October 2023: Hello, I’m Dolly

November 2023: Jolene

December 2023: Halos & Horns

January 2024: Better Day

February 2024: Those Were the Days

March 2024: New Harvest…First Gathering

You can sign up for Vinyl Me, Please and the Vinyl Me, Parton series here.