The second of two Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts happened Tuesday night (September 27th) in Los Angeles. While many artists who performed at the London Tribute show earlier this month performed again, there were quite a few performances that were unique to the LA show at Kia Forum. One of them, was the evening opening number, which saw Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, performing the classic “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Accompanied by former Queens Of The Stone Age member Alain Johannes on guitar, Grohl delivered a somber rendition of the poignant song. The fact that Violet Grohl was chosen to start the emotional evening off, speaks to the familial nature of the tributes to the late Foo Fighters drummer as a whole. Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane — who introduced Chevy Metal early in the evening — played the drums on “My Hero” towards the end of London show, channeling his love for his father in perhaps the evening’s most iconic moment. In a way, the younger Grohl was channeling her father’s feelings for his close friend.

Violet Grohl opening the show with “hallelujah” pic.twitter.com/vzm31RCiBR — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 28, 2022

The LA Tribute concert also featured performances from Miley Cyrus with Def Leppard and Foo Fighters, Kesha and Chevy Metal covering David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Dave Grohl covering Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down The Line,” as well as Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age covering “Just What I Needed” and “Shake It Up” by The Cars.