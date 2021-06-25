Foo Fighters’ latest album, Medicine At Midnight, starts with “Making A Fire,” a rocker defined by its aggressive electric guitars, as many Foo Fighters songs are. Now, though, the band (which is now also known as the Dee Gees) has shared a new version of the song, which was put together by Mark Ronson and takes things in a decidedly different direction.

The “Mark Ronson Re-Version” of the song sounds lighter and more upbeat after getting a ’70s rock makeover with new instrumentation including piano, acoustic guitar, and saxophone. As NME notes, the new version of the song features contributions from members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Tuatara, as well as a backing vocal quartet that features Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet.

The father-daughter Grohl duo also recently teamed up on a cover of X’s “Nausea.” At the time, the elder Grohl spoke about working with his offspring, saying, “It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage. I crossed my fingers and awaited her response. Around 9 pm she answered with an excited ‘Yes!’ so I ran upstairs to my little demo studio and recorded the instrumental tracks as fast as I could. After about half an hour, I was done, and I brought her into the vocal booth to sing her part. […] It was a moment that superseded anything musical. A life moment that I will cherish forever. A family moment.”

Listen to “Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” above.