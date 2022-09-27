The second and final of two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts is happening on Tuesday, September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. This follows the first tribute concert to the late Foo Fighters drummer which happened at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month. And much like the London show, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have gotten an incredible slate of friends, collaborators, and admirers of Hawkins and his incomparable physical style on the drums to perform at the concert.

Who Will Perform At The LA Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show?

Obviously Grohl and Foo Fighters will be at the helm of the entire evening. The original lineup announcement showed that stars like Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, and Alanis Morisette (whom Hawkins toured with early on) will be included in the evening’s celebration of life. But more guests have been added since.

Here’s the full list of performers for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert in LA: Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King, Lars Ulrich, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, and Patrick Wilson.

And of course, there’s a strong possibility that there are surprise appearances that won’t be announced. The show will unfortunately not be streamed.