Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood is one of the best albums of 2024. But Katie Crutchfield has one more gift in store before the end of the year.

Waxahatchee’s Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP is out now exclusively on Apple Music. The three-track release features stripped-back renditions of Tigers Blood cuts “Right Back To It” and “Burns Out At Midnight,” as well as a lovely cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Abandoned” with MJ Lenderman (who also appears on “Right Back To It”).

You can listen to the Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP here.

Crutchfield also announced that she’s curating a special show at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, during next year’s South By Southwest. The lineup for the event, held on March 14, 2025, features Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams and her band, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan, Kam Franklin, Brennan Wedl, and other special guests. Tickets will be available on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. CST. You can find more information here.

“I think a lot about longevity,” Crutchfield told Uproxx while discussing all of her albums earlier this year. “Kevin [Morby] and I talk about longevity and sustainability within our larger careers a lot, especially as we age. We see people like Lucinda [Williams] or other people we really look up to still touring in their 60s, 70s, 80s even, and we’re like, ‘What a blessing.’ Maybe that will be us. Or maybe it won’t. It’s fun to predict.”