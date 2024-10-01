Katie Crutchfield impressed once again in 2024 with her latest Waxahatchee album, Tigers Blood. She dropped the project back in March, and now she’s back with “Much Ado About Nothing,” her first new song since the album.

The track also comes with a slice-of-life video directed by Anna St. Louis, which offers a glimpse at what Crutchfield has been up to lately (performing, largely).

Crutchfield just finished a lengthy run of tour dates, which kicked off in April before wrapping up in September. She’s got some plans for 2025, too, as she’s part of a Big Ears Festival lineup that also features ANOHNI And The Johnsons, Jessica Pratt, Helado Negro, and more.

Earlier this year, Crutchfield told Uproxx of Tigers Blood:

“My first four records are riddled with clues that I was someone who was really struggling with substance issues. When I made Saint Cloud, I was a year sober, and that’s palpable in that record, even if it’s not on-the-nose talking about sobriety. With Tigers Blood, I’ve settled into that part of my life more now, and that’s probably the big through-line between the two records, how being a sober adult is affecting me five years in as opposed to one year in.”

Watch the “Much Ado About Nothing” video above.