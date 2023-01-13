Indiecast’s Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023

The holidays are officially in the rearview mirror and 2023 is in full swing, which means it’s time for a new year of fresh music. It’s rare for musicians to drop projects so early in January, but Indiecast is looking forward to the year ahead with hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen naming their most anticipated indie albums of 2023.

To kick off this week’s episode, Indiecast discusses the biggest music news of the week. The Coachella lineup dropped, confirming that Frank Ocean will finally take the festival stage (unless he drops out last minute, which isn’t totally off the table). M83 gave us some major 2010’s nostalgia by announcing their return. Plus, and Big Thief announced they’re inviting teachers and students to attend sound checks on their upcoming tour, which is both earnest and probably pretty boring for middle schoolers.

