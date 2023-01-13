Netflix really took its sweet time waiting to announce that its latest hit Wednesday would be getting a second season, but now that we know it’s happening, we can start to piece together what to expect from the quirky teen with an affinity for staring.

Wednesday follows Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Adams, the teen from a kooky family who deals with the trials and tribulations of being the weird girl at an even weirder school school. Growing up is hard! But it makes for some entertaining shows, which is why fans have watched nearly 16.8 billion minutes of the show. If you’re keeping track, that’s more than Ozark, but less than Stranger Things season four…for now.

As for what to expect from season two, we don’t have any plot info yet, but Ortega has expressed an interest in exploring the anti-hero narrative that follows the troubled teen. She told ET last year, “I kinda want [Wednesday] to be darker. I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe,” she explained. “I want to continue down an anti-hero stream instead of that typical hero.” Season one found Wednesday trying to fit in with her peers, so there could definitely be some more self-reflection come season two.

The first season starred Ortega alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci. There have been no casting updates as of late, but it seems pretty likely that some new characters will enter the mix in the second season, especially now that this show has been watched by most of the world.

According to the castle where the Nevermore scenes were filmed, filming took about eight months, which means any sort of 2023 premiere for the upcoming season is pretty unlikely, so we are looking at maybe spring or summer 2024 for the next season. It seems like a long time, but hey, 2024 will be a great year for TV!

Since production hasn’t begun yet, we have no new footage and probably won’t for a while. But Netflix did put together a nice little season two announcement video, so hopefully, that will hold you over for a year or so. But at least we know it’s happening eventually!