“Weird Al” Yankovic appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With the help of Fallon himself and house band The Roots, Yankovic performed a medley of his greatest hits — including “Another One Rides The Bus,” “Eat It,” and more. Giving even more of a comedic spin, the group performed with only classroom instruments for children. Needless to say, it still ruled, even with a tiny accordion and xylophone.

Yankovic’s presence was in support of his recent biopic, which is currently streaming on Roku. Starring actor Daniel Radcliffe playing the accordion legend, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a zany, heightened portrayal of the musician’s life.

“It’s not a documentary, it’s inspired by real life,” Yankovic shared. “And there are enough nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout that I think you can call it a biopic in that sense. I’ve seen a few more biopics since my movie was done, and I still think, yeah, that’s not any less true than my movie.”

Along with the movie, Yankovic recently dropped a new song, “Now You Know.” Yankovic, along with Radcliffe and his co-star Evan Rachel Wood, had been campaigning for the single to get a submission to the Oscars. Roku, the streaming service, ultimately declined — as they are opting for Emmy nominations instead.

Watch “Weird Al” Yankovic’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.