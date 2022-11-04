Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been one of the most talked-about movies of the past few months, and at last, it’s finally out, streaming exclusively on the Roku channel starting today (November 4). The soundtrack is available now, too, and it includes a new Yankovic original called “Now You Know.”

The tune plays over the film’s end credits and fittingly serves as an epilogue to the movie. On the track, Yankovic insists that everything in the film is factual, despite the fact that the movie is very much a highly exaggerated version of Al’s life story.

One excerpt in particular is telling of the song’s tone: “Yeah, that’s how it all went down, bro / We proof-checked every fact / If you still don’t believe it / Well, no skin off my back / Just don’t call me a liar / ‘Cause shut up, you weren’t there / This movie is now canon / Every word is true, I swear / We only changed one thing, I really did play Live Aid with Queen / and I blew ’em off the freakin’ stage! That’s right.”

Yankovic recently told Uproxx of the movie, “I mean, people say that this is not a biopic, but it really is a biopic by Hollywood standards. It’s not a documentary, it’s inspired by real life. And there are enough nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout that I think you can call it a biopic in that sense. I’ve seen a few more biopics since my movie was done, and I still think, yeah, that’s not any less true than my movie.”

Listen to “Now You Know” above and stream the soundtrack below.