Last year, “Weird Al” Yankovic wowed audiences with his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which starred the one and only Daniel Radcliffe. In light of the excitement, Yankovic was at the center of a crude Family Guy Joke where he had a dirty song called “Eat It,” a spoof of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

Another classic cartoon couldn’t help but bring in Yankovic, though in a much more wholesome manner. In an episode of The Simpsons called “Hostile Kirk Place” that premiered last night (March 12), Yankovic is going hard on the accordion in the iconic living room as the family gathers around him and dances. When he finishes, they applaud him. “So,” he says, “can I stay for dinner?” Homer crosses his arms and simply answers: “No.”

Yankovich shared the clip on Twitter, writing in the caption, “I’ve been a huge fan of @TheSimpsons since 1989, but in my completely unbiased opinion, I have to say this is the best couch gag they’ve ever done.” Ah yes, completely unbiased!

Yankovic is no stranger to The Simpsons. This was not even his first time appearing in the show; he was also in an episode on an earlier season called “Three Gays of the Condo,” as well as “That ’90s Show.”