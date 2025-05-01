Last month, Wet Leg announced that they have a new album, Moisturizer, coming out in July. Today (May 1), the five-piece group founded by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers shared the dates for a coinciding tour.

The North American Moistourizer 2025 Tour (the “typo” is intentional) will hit 19 cities in September and October, including stops in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Wet Leg will be joined by Marry In The Junkyard.

The artist pre-sale for the North American Moistourizer 2025 tour begins on Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m., followed by the promoter presale at 12 p.m. local time and the Spotify presale and venue presale at 2 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the general on-sale begins Thursday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the complete tour dates below.