On Wednesday, July 19, Harry Styles dropped the video for his Harry’s House track “Daylight,” but his fans are likely still hung up on the night before. During his Love On Tour stop in Lisbon, Portugal, the musician was joined on stage by Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale to perform their 2021 sophomore single, “Wet Dream.” The band has been opening for Styles’ UK and European leg for the better part of this year.

“It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour — getting to watch them play every night. They’re one of my favorite bands,” Styles told his crowd in a video posted by Wet Leg to Instagram, appropriately captioned, “a wet dream come true.”

According to fan videos and NME, Styles and Wet Leg also performed “Daylight” together.

#LoveOnTourLisbon summary: -Harry was wearing a sparkly silver outfit, the Love Horns red jumpsuits & the Love Band blue jumpsuits

-Harry sang Wet Dream with Wet Leg ! 👀

-Harry invited Wet Leg to sing Daylight with him ! 🕺🏼

-Birdrry appeared at the end of Daylight 👀👀

-… pic.twitter.com/5XqoEF8jBK — Harry Styles Band Updates (@hsbandflorals) July 18, 2023

Styles has already proved that his love for Wet Leg exists well beyond Love On Tour, however, as he covered “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in May 2022. At the time, Wet Leg reacted to the cover with a TikTok showing Teasdale jokingly fainting.

Styles’ Love On Tour has felt unending, but the final show is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, with Wet Leg again as the opener.