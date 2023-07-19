Harry Styles Grammys 2023
Harry Styles Made Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream Come True’ By Bringing Them Out To Perform Together In Portugal

On Wednesday, July 19, Harry Styles dropped the video for his Harry’s House track “Daylight,” but his fans are likely still hung up on the night before. During his Love On Tour stop in Lisbon, Portugal, the musician was joined on stage by Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale to perform their 2021 sophomore single, “Wet Dream.” The band has been opening for Styles’ UK and European leg for the better part of this year.

“It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour — getting to watch them play every night. They’re one of my favorite bands,” Styles told his crowd in a video posted by Wet Leg to Instagram, appropriately captioned, “a wet dream come true.”

According to fan videos and NME, Styles and Wet Leg also performed “Daylight” together.

Styles has already proved that his love for Wet Leg exists well beyond Love On Tour, however, as he covered “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in May 2022. At the time, Wet Leg reacted to the cover with a TikTok showing Teasdale jokingly fainting.

Styles’ Love On Tour has felt unending, but the final show is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, with Wet Leg again as the opener.

