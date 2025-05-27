Wet Leg Deliver A One-Take Video For Their Vigorous New Single ‘CPR’

Wet Leg launched a much-welcomed new era a couple months ago when they dropped a new single, “Catch These Fists.” The track was the first taste of a new album dubbed Moisturizer. Now, we have a second taste: today’s (May 27) new song, “CPR.”
The rocking track features plenty of in-your-face guitar and deadpan lyrics from Rhian Teasdale, along with a fun one-shot video.
A press release notes the album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” The project is also said to be “defined by its sheer exuberance and Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering.”
Watch the “CPR” video above and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wet Leg’s 2025 Tour Dates: The North American Moistourizer 2025 Tour
09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/05 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
09/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/13 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/17 — New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
09/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
09/30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Moisturizer is out 7/11 via Domino. Find more information here.