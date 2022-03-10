With less than a month to go before the release for their wildly-anticipated debut self-titled album, Wet Leg are in the full swing of their US tour. With a show tonight at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right, they stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon studio in Manhattan to perform on the show yesterday. And when your buzz is this loud, you play not one, but two songs, and that exactly what Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, and company did.

Opening with a performance of “Wet Dream,” Wet Leg breezed through a tight take on the single, singing, “Baby do you want to come home with me? I got Buffalo 66 on DVD.” The next number was “Chaise Lounge” and they let the guitar licks fly while Teasdale and Chambers traded the song’s back and forth lyrical barbs. The light flashes from above gave Wet Leg that larger than life feel of a band that’s steadily driving on the road to bigger things.

Speaking of which, their tour continues down the East coast with upcoming stops in Philadelphia, and DC, before heading to Nashville and then multiple stops at SXSW in Austin next week. Check out their complete tour schedule for 2022 here.

Watch Wet Leg perform “Chaise Lounge” on The Tonight Show above and watch them play “Wet Dream” below.

Wet Leg is out on 04/08 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.