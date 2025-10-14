Wet Leg are now a few months removed from the release of Moisturizer, one of 2025’s best indie albums so far. There’s still plenty of life left in the project, as today (October 14), the band shared a new video for “Mangetout.”
The visual stars the band’s Rhian Teasdale, which you can only really tell from her silver shorts, as she’s mostly wearing a gigantic wig that covers her face as she dances through corn fields. By the end of it, she removes the wig and finds herself in the back of a truck, covered in blood.
Meanwhile, the band has a busy tour schedule coming up. They’re concluding a run of US shows this week before heading to Europe at the end of the month, the UK in November, and Australia and Japan in February.
Watch the “Mangetout” video above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wet Leg’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/14/2025 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
10/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/27/2025 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
10/28/2025 — Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
10/30/2025 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
10/31/2025 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ New Fall Festival
11/02/2025 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/03/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
11/04/2025 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda
11/06/2025 — Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
11/07/2025 — Munich, Germany @ Theaterfabrik
11/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
11/10/2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
11/11/2025 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club
11/13/2025 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
11/14/2025 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
11/15/2025 — Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall Uni
11/17/2025 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/19/2025 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
11/20/2025 — Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
11/21/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Students Union Great Hall
11/23/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/24/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia
11/27/2025 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
12/01/2025 — Kingston, UK @ Pryzm
12/31/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Hogmanay, West Princes Street Gardens
02/05/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival
02/07/2026 — Gold Coast, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/08/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/09/2026 — Gadigal Land, Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
02/10/2026 — Wurundjeri Land, Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre
02/13/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/14/2026 — Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/15/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu Pit
02/19/2026 — Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall
02/20/2026 — Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall
04/12/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/19/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
06/03-07/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/18-21/2026 — Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
Moisturizer is out now via Domino. Find more information here.