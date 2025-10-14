Wet Leg are now a few months removed from the release of Moisturizer, one of 2025’s best indie albums so far. There’s still plenty of life left in the project, as today (October 14), the band shared a new video for “Mangetout.”

The visual stars the band’s Rhian Teasdale, which you can only really tell from her silver shorts, as she’s mostly wearing a gigantic wig that covers her face as she dances through corn fields. By the end of it, she removes the wig and finds herself in the back of a truck, covered in blood.

Meanwhile, the band has a busy tour schedule coming up. They’re concluding a run of US shows this week before heading to Europe at the end of the month, the UK in November, and Australia and Japan in February.

Watch the “Mangetout” video above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.