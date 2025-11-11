Wet Leg just released a new album, Moisturizer, in July. There’s no such thing as too much Wet Leg, though, so fans are already eager for their next LP to drop. They might not have to wait too long, it turns out, as it’s apparently already finished.

In a Radio X interview with the band’s Rhian Teasdale and Josh Mobaraki (as NME notes), towards the end of the conversation, host John Kennedy asked if the band has made any progress on a new album, which would be their third. Teasdale said plainly, “It’s done.”

The host, amazed, asked, “It’s done?! Amazing. Where on Earth did you find the time to do that?” Teasdale responded, “I know, with Mobaraki adding, “Not on Earth.”

There was no indication of when this new project might arrive. In the meantime, check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.