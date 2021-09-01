Wet announced at the beginning of August that they’d be releasing a third album, Letter Blue, as the original trio who created the band in the first place. With the introductory single “Larabar,” and before that, “On Your Side” and last year’s “Come To You,” it’s clear that the band is better than ever at nailing the dreamy, synth-pop sound that always defined them.

Rejoined by founding guitarist Marty Sulkow for this album, Letter Blue sounds like a true return-to-form for the Brooklyn band, and today’s “Clementine” video is further proof of their continued confidence. Though the song itself is dreamy and almost melancholy, the internet-sourced video clips that accompany it range from bizarre to hilarius to mundane, offering a stark contrast to the feel of the music. The video was directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia, and is interspersed with shots of the band’s Kelly Zutrau.

Zutrau offered her thoughts on Balasia’s directive style: “If you were to draw what you think your life is supposed to look like, it’s a sloping line upwards,” she said in a press release. “But my experience has been more like a loopdeeloop moving in cycles. There’s no straight trajectory, and that can be disturbing and surreal. As you get older, you get further away from any expected reality.”

Check out this video’s portrayal of that reality above.

Letter Blue is out 10/22 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.