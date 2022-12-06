The Strokes Julian Casablancas 2022 TRNSMT
The Strokes, Pavement, And Yeah Yeah Yeahs Are Headlining 2023’s Stacked Kilby Block Party Festival

Utah’s annual Kilby Block Party festival dropped their 2023 lineup, and it has some fantastic acts. The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set as the three main headliners, bringing the 2000s indie rock nostalgia to Salt Lake City’s Utah State Fairpark from May 12 to 14.

The great performers don’t stop there. Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Polachek, Parquet Courts, Faye Webster, Ethel Cain, Frankie Cosmos, Mannequin Pussy, Hippo Campus, The Backseat Lovers, and Indigo De Souza will be among those taking the stage(s) throughout the weekend.

Additional acts include Westerman, The Moss, Tamino, Spill Tab, Wallice, Julie, Momma, Grace Ives, Noso, Miya Folick, Tanuckichan, Tolchock Trio, Deeper, Sunsleeper, Worlds Worst, The Plastic Cherries, Kipper Snack, Fonteyn, Backhand, Hi Again, Homephone, Anais Chantal, Musor, Sunhills, Josh Doss & The Cancers, and more.

On the official lineup poster, there are even some acts that are starred out, meaning even more grand artist reveals are going to take place.

Tickets for 2023’s Kilby Block Party go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. MT. They are offering three tiers of 3-day passes currently: General Admission, VIP (which includes a special bar, premium viewing, and fast lane/re-entry into the festival), and Super VIP (an extra-special viewing platform and food truck access). Prices range from $209 to $399 without fees.

More information on Kilby Block Party is available via the festival’s website.

