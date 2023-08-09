Weyes Blood is back with a brand new video for “Hearts Aglow,” from her most recent album, In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.
Directed by Neelam Khan Vela, it features footage recorded from Weyes’ shows across Europe and North America. Blending crowd shots with images of her performing under psychedelic neon lighting, the nearly six-minute video is captivating with the way it portrays the memories.
Fans will also have more chances to catch her live, as she is continuing her In Holy Flux Tour in just a few days. This includes a mix of opening for The Strokes, Beck, and Phoenix, and also some headlining dates later in the year.
Check out the video for “Hearts Aglow” above. Below, find a complete list of Weyes Blood’s upcoming tour dates.
08/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
08/15 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
08/16 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
08/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/20 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/21 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/23 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
08/25 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
08/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/27 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
08/30 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09/02 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/10 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/12 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/13 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
09/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Fest
09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/28 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/29 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
10/28 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV Lisboa ao Vivo
10/29 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/30 — Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui
10/31 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/02 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/03 — Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
11/04 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/06 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
11/07 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
11/08 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Salle Pleyel)
11/09 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
11/12 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
11/13 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Eventim Apollo)
11/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City