Weyes Blood is back with a brand new video for “Hearts Aglow,” from her most recent album, In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

Directed by Neelam Khan Vela, it features footage recorded from Weyes’ shows across Europe and North America. Blending crowd shots with images of her performing under psychedelic neon lighting, the nearly six-minute video is captivating with the way it portrays the memories.

Fans will also have more chances to catch her live, as she is continuing her In Holy Flux Tour in just a few days. This includes a mix of opening for The Strokes, Beck, and Phoenix, and also some headlining dates later in the year.

Check out the video for “Hearts Aglow” above. Below, find a complete list of Weyes Blood’s upcoming tour dates.

08/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

08/15 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

08/16 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

08/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/20 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/21 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/23 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

08/25 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

08/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/27 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

08/30 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/02 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/10 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/12 — Richmond, VA @ The National

09/13 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

09/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Fest

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/28 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/29 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

10/28 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

10/29 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/30 — Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui

10/31 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/02 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/03 — Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

11/04 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/06 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

11/07 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

11/08 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Salle Pleyel)

11/09 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

11/12 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

11/13 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Eventim Apollo)

11/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City