This year, it will take place on Saturday, April 20. Here are a few of the key finds from the list.

Record Store Day announced the 2024 list of titles , with lots of exclusive vinyl records that fans will be waiting in line for again this year. Between anniversary pressings and unique variants, RSD is not one to miss — and is perfect for showing love to your local record store.

What Record Store Day Vinyl Is Coming Out In 2024??

To kick off this year’s Record Store Day 2024 list highlights, Blur will release a 30th anniversary pressing of Parklife on a Zoetrope picture disc. As a limited-edition RSD Exclusive, there will only be 2,000 copies of this.

And on that note, if you prefer Gorillaz instead, they will be releasing a deluxe edition pressing of their 2023 album, Cracker Island, with new cover artwork.

At The Drive In will be releasing their previously out-of-print sophomore In/Casino/Out album on a purple and green smoke LP.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib will release a tenth-anniversary pressing of Pinata, with 3,500 copies that will be available.

Key Glock’s debut album, Yellow Tape, is getting a vinyl copy for the first time on a yellow, black, and white tri-colored pressing with a gatefold jacket.

Uproxx cover star Ashnikko is treating fans to a vinyl of her debut mixtape, as Demidevil: Special Edition will be available on a transparent pink copy.

Holly Humberstone and Uproxx cover alums, Muna will be releasing their “Into Your Room” collaboration on a 7-inch.

Wilco fans can pick up the band’s box set with The Whole Love Expanded.

Lil Uzi Vert’s second commercial mixtape, Luv Is Rage, is on the list as an RSD Exclusive.

Another mixtape getting the vinyl treatment this year is Young Thug’s fourth one, Jeffery, which will have 6,000 copies for fans to buy.

Talking Heads will release their live performance recorded for WCOZ-FM in 1977 in full for the first time.

To view the complete list of Record Store Day’s 2024 titles, along with more information, visit their official website.

