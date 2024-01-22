10 years ago, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib teamed up for the release of their pivotal joint album Piñata, a project that changed the trajectory of Gibbs’ career and returned Madlib to the mainstream rap spotlight. Since its release, Gibbs has gone on a truly breathtaking run culminating in the release of his first major-label album, while Madlib has been a hotly demanded producer by seemingly everyone from Mac Miller to Talib Kweli to Pusha T. And, of course, “MadGibbs” teamed up once again for the Piñata sequel Bandana, proving the prior album’s success was no fluke.

Now, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the game-changing album, Gibbs and ‘Lib have announced a minor tour to celebrate. They’ll hit three cities — Boston, Chicago, and New York — in May, backed by El Michels Affair, the hip-hop band that most recently collaborated with Black Thought on his Glorious Game LP and played backing music for Gibbs and Madlib’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. Openers will include Eyedress and Pink Siifu

The presale for the three shows begins Tuesday (January 23) at 10:00 am local time, while the general sale starts Friday (January 26) at 10:00 am.

You can check out the tour dates below:

5/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

5/11 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop @ Pier 17 ^

5/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

* — w/ Eyedress

^ — w/ Pink Siifu