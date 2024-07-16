Here’s When The Eagles’ Las Vegas Residency Comes To An End

Las Vegas’ entertainment calendar is booked out well into the new year. Over at the city’s hottest new venue, Sphere, promoters have already ironed out its first act of 2025.

Today (July 15), the venue, along with Live Nation, announced that The Eagles residency has been extended into January due to “overwhelming demand.” The “Hotel California” musicians aren’t slated to get things going until September, but now fans can catch them into next year.

Due to overwhelming demand, @the_eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Fri, Jan 17, Sat, Jan18, Fri Jan 24, and Sat, Jan 25. The residency will feature 20 shows over ten weekends, from Fri, Sept 20 through Sat, Jan 25.… pic.twitter.com/8RTGXtqb7N — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 15, 2024

Pre-registration for The Eagles’ Las Vegas residency at Sphere is open now over on the Eagles’ official website. But, presale won’t launch until Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Pacific. On Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Pacific, the general sale will begin. Find more information here. Continue below for the complete residency schedule, initial announcement video, and more.