Here’s When The Eagles’ Las Vegas Residency Comes To An End

Las Vegas’ entertainment calendar is booked out well into the new year. Over at the city’s hottest new venue, Sphere, promoters have already ironed out its first act of 2025.

Today (July 15), the venue, along with Live Nation, announced that The Eagles residency has been extended into January due to “overwhelming demand.” The “Hotel California” musicians aren’t slated to get things going until September, but now fans can catch them into next year.

Pre-registration for The Eagles’ Las Vegas residency at Sphere is open now over on the Eagles’ official website. But, presale won’t launch until Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Pacific. On Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Pacific, the general sale will begin. Find more information here. Continue below for the complete residency schedule, initial announcement video, and more.

The Eagles’ Residency Dates At Sphere In Las Vegas

09/20/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
09/21/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
09/27/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
09/28/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/12/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/18/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/19/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
11/01/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
11/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
11/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
11/09/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
12/06/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
12/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
12/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
12/14/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
01/17/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
01/18/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
01/24/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
01/25/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

The Eagles’ Residency At Sphere In Las Vegas Trailer

The Eagles’ Residency Dates At Sphere Poster

LiveNation
