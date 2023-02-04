Where Are Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ Listening Parties?

Paramore‘s long-awaited new album, This Is Why, drops next week. However, fans across the globe have chances to hear it before its release through listening parties that are being hosted at record stores. Plus, all the events are free.

“Hear the album early and support your local record store,” the band shared in a statement. They also noted that while they won’t be attending these events, there will be special giveaways and other opportunities to give back to the music community.

Fans everywhere from Dallas’ Spinster Records to Lima, Peru’s Radio Studio 92 — and everywhere in between — will be able to connect with one another in a truly special event. Given the new album also marks Paramore’s return nearly six years after 2017’s After Laughter, here’s hoping that the stores match the anticipation.

The event will take place on February 7, with specific times available on Paramore’s website.

View all the participating This Is Why listening party locations below.

Global ‘This Is Why’ Listening Events starting next week. Hear the album early and support your local record store. Head to https://t.co/JfxbeULlCc to find when & where the closest event is happening near you. pic.twitter.com/kRz8Hl7zA8 — paramore (@paramore) February 1, 2023

As for fans who are unable to make it this time, Paramore are returning to South America in March for their 2023 tour and will eventually hit dates across the UK, Europe, and North America throughout the next few months.

This Is Why is out 2/10 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

