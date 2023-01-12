Paramore Chooses Stability On The Chaotic New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’

Paramore‘s new album arrives next month and the singles so far, “This Is Why” and “The News,” have been explosive. They’re back today with “C’est Comme Ça,” a track that continues the pattern of snarky and relentlessly infectious dance anthems.

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Hayley Williams said about the song in a statement. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

The theme of stability in the song is ironic considering the sonic chaos. Against Interpol-like riffs and a new wave rhythm, Williams deadpans acerbic lines in an almost Dry Cleaning fashion: “I’m off caffeine on doctor’s orders / Said it was gonna help to level out my hormones / Lucky for me I run on spite and sweet revenge / It’s my dependence on the friction that really hinders my progression.” For the chorus, she sings in frivolous French and it sounds like a call to get up and dance.

Listen to “C’est Comme Ça” above.

This Is Why is out 2/10 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

