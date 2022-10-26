White Reaper is back with a new song, “Pages,” as the first teaser from their next album, Asking For A Ride. Accompanied by a vintage film video, “Pages” opens with a chill acoustic guitar before finding the rest of the band rocking out by a waterfall. Being the record’s first single, it is a magnificent preview of what fans can possibly expect.

“It seems like ‘Pages’ could’ve easily existed on one of our earlier records, it’s just a few chords and a simple melody; but because of that, I’d say that it’s pretty unique to the rest of our new album,” vocalist and guitarist Tony Esposito said in a statement. “We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

“I wanted to get everyone together for an outdoor daylight look in one of my favorite architectural public spaces, the Keller Fountain in Portland, Oregon,” Lance Bangs, who directed the “Pages” video, added. “It was designed in the late ’60s and opened to the public in 1970. It’s an enduring free space where people can spend time. We filmed on a bright, warm afternoon and conjured up a video that feels like the song: dynamic, catchy, genuine.”

In addition, the band announced a 2023 North American tour. It will feature Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Taipei Houston, and Mamalarky as additional opening support. A complete list of dates is available here.

Watch White Reaper’s new video for “Pages” above. Continue scrolling for the complete Asking For A Ride album art and tracklist.

1. “Asking For A Ride”

2. “Bozo”

3. “Fog Machine”

4. “Getting Into Trouble w/ The Boss”

5. “Funny Farm”

6. “Pink Slip”

7. “Heaven Or Not”

8. “Crawlspace”

9. “Thorn”

10. “Pages”

Asking For A Ride is out 1/27/2023 via Elektra. Pre-order it here.

