Whitney Lean Into Heartbreak On Their Bright New Single ‘Damage’

Whitney is now a month away from the release of their latest album, Small Talk. Before that, they’ll launch a massive tour that runs into 2026. Before even that, today (October 8), they have a new song to share: The characteristically tender and bright “Damage.”
The group’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:
“We were searching for the sentiment of ‘Damage’ for a while. In hindsight, I think we were trying to avoid writing a breakup song, and in the process ignoring what the song was calling for. I remember once we finally got the first chorus ironed out we were able to see that it was ok to write another song about heartbreak as long as we completed it in a way that felt unique and undeniably ‘Whitney’.”
Listen to “Damage” above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Whitney’s Small Talk Album Cover Artwork
Whitney’s Small Talk Tracklist
1. “Silent Exchange”
2. “Won’t You Speak Your Mind”
3. “The Thread”
4. “Damage”
5. “Dandelions”
6. “Islands (Really Something)”
7. “In The Saddle”
8. “Evangeline” Feat. Madison Cunningham
9. “Back To The Wind”
10. “Small Talk”
11. “Darling”
Whitney’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/16/2025 — Brisbane @ Crowbar
10/17/2025 — Melbourne @ Corner Hotel
10/18/2025 — Sydney @ SXSW, Tumbalong Park
11/02/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
11/02/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle (Early Show)
02/06/2026 — Paris @ Gaite Lyrique
02/07/2026 — Lyon @ Epicerie Moderne
02/08/2026 — Milan @ Magnolia (main room)
02/10/2026 — Geneva @ Antigel Festival 2026
02/11/2026 — Munich @ Hansa 39
02/12/2026 — Berlin @ Lido
02/14/2026 — Copenhagen @ DR Studie 2
02/15/2026 — Hamburg @ Knust
02/17/2026 — Brussels @ AB Ballroom
02/18/2026 — Utrecht @ Tivoli Vredenburg (Pandora Hall)
02/19/2026 — Cologne @ Gebäude 9
02/21/2026 — Dublin 1 @ The Academy Dublin
02/22/2026 — Manchester @ Band on the Wall
02/24/2026 — Glasgow @ The Art School
02/26/2026 — Bristol @ Electric Bristol
02/27/2026 — London @ Hackney Church
02/28/2026 — London @ Hackney Church
03/07/2026 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/08/2026 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/11/2026 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
03/12/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/13/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/14/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
04/07/2026 — Kingston, NY @ Assembly
04/08/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/09/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/10/2026 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/11/2026 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/12/2026 — Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
04/14/2026 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
04/15/2026 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
04/16/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe
04/17/2026 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
04/18/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
Small Talk is out 11/7 via AWAL. Find more information here.