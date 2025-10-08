Whitney Lean Into Heartbreak On Their Bright New Single ‘Damage’

Whitney is now a month away from the release of their latest album, Small Talk. Before that, they’ll launch a massive tour that runs into 2026. Before even that, today (October 8), they have a new song to share: The characteristically tender and bright “Damage.”

The group’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:

“We were searching for the sentiment of ‘Damage’ for a while. In hindsight, I think we were trying to avoid writing a breakup song, and in the process ignoring what the song was calling for. I remember once we finally got the first chorus ironed out we were able to see that it was ok to write another song about heartbreak as long as we completed it in a way that felt unique and undeniably ‘Whitney’.”

Listen to “Damage” above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.