Here’s news that will make everyone who grew up listening to In Utero and playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 feel ancient: Frances Bean Cobain, the only daughter of late Nirvana leader Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love, got married to skateboarding legend Tony Hawk’s son, Riley (as TMZ reports).

The ceremony was officiated on October 7th by R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe, Cobain’s godfather. According to TMZ, “Frances and Riley have been in a relationship since at least January 2021, and it’s her second marriage, his first.” It’s unclear if the bride and groom’s parents were in attendance.

Cobain and Hawk went “Instagram official” (a phrase that would no doubt have inspired Kurt as much as the “teen spirit” graffiti) in early 2022.

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo gallery that included a picture of Hawk. “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self.”

If this wasn’t the first dance song, they need to redo the wedding.