After breaking up in 2002, Hole reunited for a few years about a decade ago. Since then, there has been some talk of another Hole reunion, like in late 2019, when members of the band were seen rehearsing together. As things stand now, though, it would seem that there is absolutely no chance that Hole will ever reunite.

In a new interview with Variety, Courtney Love was asked about her relationship with her former bandmates and she responded positively, saying, “We’re all really good friends, and [Melissa Auf der Maur] and I are especially close — we talk every day. But [Eric Erlandson] is kinda off the grid right now — I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, [Patty Schemel], and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of asceticism.”

She was then asked if she thinks there will ever be a “proper Hole reunion,” and she was clear with her answer:

“No, absolutely not. And you guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page.’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

If Hole truly is done for good, then their final album was 2010’s Nobody’s Daughter, which followed their most commercially successful effort, 1998’s Celebrity Skin.